Janine Y. (Ferriere) Banette of Orleans, MA, and formerly of Ridgefield, CT, died March 6, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital of natural causes at the age of 91. She was the widow of Andre H. Banette, who passed away in 2014. Janine is survived by her son, Philippe, his wife Donna and daughter Sophie of Ridgefield; her niece Beatriz Millhollan of Brewster, MA; half-brothers Patrick (Jill) Ferriere of Pittsfield, MA and Alain (Lisa) Ferriere of Willington, CT; cousins Jacques (Monique) Martin and Michel (Susanne) Martin of Bordeaux, France, and Didier (Catherine) Haristoy of Montrouge, France; niece Madeline Gandon, also of Bordeaux; as well as many grandnieces and great-grand nieces and nephews in Connecticut and France. Janine was born on April 1, 1928 in Bordeaux, where she grew up with her sister, Pierrette, who predeceased her in 2016. She lived through the occupation of Bordeaux during World War II and had many stories to tell about that time. After completing her schooling, she worked in a milliners shop, designing and creating hats for women. In 1947, she married Andre and they started their life together in Bordeaux. She and Andre emigrated to America in the mid-1950s, settling in Brooklyn, where their son was born. They eventually moved to Greenwich, CT, where they spent most of their lives. Both she and Andre became American citizens in the 1980s, of which they were very proud. In her later years, Janine and Andre moved to Danbury and then to Ridgefield, where she helped care for her beloved granddaughter. Janine was known for her culinary and sewing talents. She used her expertise in French country cooking to cater parties and weddings in Greenwich. Although she did not consider herself a baker, her cream puffs were legendary among her clients and family. Most of all, Janine loved her garden. She had a very green thumb, coaxing beautiful blooms from her indoor collection of orchids and the most fragrant roses from the bushes she tended everywhere she lived. A private service will be held at First Congregational Church of Ridgefield, where she will be interred with her husband. Arrangements were handled by the Nickerson Funeral Home in Orleans, MA.



