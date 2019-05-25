Home

Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
(508) 945-1166
Funeral service
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Orleans Cemetery
Orleans, MA
View Map
Jean C. Rusch Obituary
Jean C. Rusch of South Orleans, MA passed away peacefully on May 17th , 2019. She was 91. Jean was the loving wife of Harold F. Rusch who predeceased her. She was born July 19th in Tarrytown, NY in 1927, the devoted daughter of the late James and Mae Clarkson of Greenwich, CT. She had one sister, Mae, who also predeceased her. Jean led a full and caring life. She was a nurse, caregiver, business owner and world traveler, but the most important thing in the world to Jean was her family. She is survived by her three children; James Rusch of Bartlett, TN, Sherri Foster of Weston, VT and Susan Rusch of South Orleans, MA. She was the proud Nana to 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren with number 18 on the way. Amazingly, she also had 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition she leaves her brother-in-law Harold Healy of Redding, CT and her sister-in-law Marguerite McGugan of Stonington, CT, as well as many nieces and nephews. Jean opened her heart to her daughter(s)-in-law, son(s)-in- law, and grandchildrens spouses, welcoming them into her family, as she also did for many close friends. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Road, Chatham, MA. A burial at Orleans Cemetery in Orleans, MA will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to The Day Center at the Orleans Senior Center,150 Rock Harbor Road, Orleans, MA 02653. For online condolences, please visit http://www. nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from May 25 to June 1, 2019
