After a wonderful life of ninety-three years, Jean Patricia Raymond passed away on March 25, 2020. With her husband of over seventy-two years, Robert G. Raymond, Jean lived in Chatham. Jean was born in Worcester, the daughter of Carl and Doris Semon, and spent her early years in Auburn, Massachusetts. She graduated with a bachelors degree from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst and married Bob in 1948. They lived in Boylston and Holden, Massachusetts, until, in 1957, Jean and Bob moved to Milford, New Hampshire, where they raised their three sons, Daniel, James, and Jonathan. They built a house in Chatham in the early 1960s, and moved to the Cape in 1998. Jean believed in the importance of participating in her community. She was on the Friends of the Chatham Council on Aging Board of Directors and a greeter at the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center, and she made good friends with the Chatham Walkers. Jean and Bob spent countless hours searching for and assigning numbers to houses for the Chatham Police Departments 911 Triad project. Jean and Bob have been members of the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Chatham. In Milford, Jean served as a trustee of the Wadleigh Memorial Library, where she pushed to allow books of social controversy to be displayed on the shelves. She was also a trustee and treasurer of the Milford Hospital Association and a high school library volunteer. Jean and Bob were active in the First Congregational Church of Milford. Jean was an avid gardener and lover of books, and she instilled in her children an appreciation of art and music, as well as the value of hard work. Her many friends and neighbors, both on Cape Cod and in New Hampshire, enjoyed her sense of humor, quiet charm, and attentiveness to others. In addition to Bob and their three children, members of Jeans family include Jeans sister, June Ann Fish, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; two daughters in law, Jane Raymond and Linda Raymond; six grandchildren, Jennifer Whitehouse and Anne, Peter, Lindsey, Justin, and Ethan Raymond; and one great grandchild, Cooper Whitehouse. Jeans sister in law, Dorothy Raymond, lives in Chatham, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews of Jean and Bob live on Cape Cod and in Maine and Florida. A memorial celebration of Jeans life will be scheduled later in the year. Jeans family requests that donations in her memory be made to the Unitarian Universalist Meeting House of Chatham or the Chatham Food Pantry. Jeans family wants to thank the Chatham Rescue Squad and the staff of Broad Reach at Liberty Commons in Chatham for their kindness and skill. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 3 to Apr. 10, 2020