Joan Naefe (Fancy) Hitchcock, 85, passed away on 3/31/2020 in the comfort of family in Orleans, MA, due to complications from Dementia. Born in Lawrence in 1934 and lived in Lowell, MA. The family moved to Manchester and Rocky Hill Connecticut, where she went to Wethersfield High School. She worked for G. Fox & Company which later became Filenes & Macys. After High school she began drafting at Pratt & Whitney Aircraft in East Hartford and studied at the Hartford Atheneum, Hartford Museum School and the Art School of Fashion and Design in Hartford, CT. The Fancys came to Orleans in 1954 and lived in the cottage at Charlie Moores on Ice House Pond and then Main Street, E. Orleans. She worked at Spiderweb Press "The Oracle" newspaper as an artist, etc. She later began her drafting career with Schofield Brothers in the upstairs of the Cummings Building. She and William started the "Hitchcocks Carved Signs" in Orleans. Joan did the design work, painting & gold leaf and handled customers, while Bill did the heavy work of carving, assembling, hanging & shipping. As the business grew they shipped their signs throughout the U.S.A. The business continued for 20 years. They made many signs in Orleans for local businesses, and the Elementary School and the Police Station. She went back to the drafting at Schofields, Coastal Engineering and Bennett & OReilly. Joan also did painting & wood cuts with the Nauset Painters and "Peacocks Alley" a co-op art gallery in Orleans. She did needle point, crewel embroidery, worked with clay. Ten years teaching bird carving & painting for Adult Education for Nauset, Chatham, Harwich and Dennis/Yarmouth schools. She continued to paint while quilting took over her studio. Her many quilts and wall hangings reflect life on Cape Cod. She was very involved with the Bayberry Quilters and Cape Cod Hospital Auxiliary where she donated her artistic talent to help make patterns and kits for fund raising events. She knitted hundreds of mittens for Lower Cape Outreach and looked forward to the Salvation Army "Dress a Doll" event at Christmas. She had a love of gardening that she learned from her grandmother, who had a wonderful garden in Lowell, MA. She always had a backyard garden and for a while had chickens, geese, ducks and always a cat. She also loved to bake and joined the Orleans Farmers Market where she sold chocolate zucchini bread, apricot squares and many other yummy items. She is survived by her husband William (60 years of marriage) also, three daughters Gretel (Jeff) Norgeot, Karen Corrigan, Leslie Hitchcock, six grandchildren Lee Ann, Marie, Nate, Kimberly, Elaine, Michelle and four great-grand children Violet, Vivian, Willow, Sarah. She is also survived by her brother Arthur E. Fancy, Jr. (Meredith) and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral arrangements are being made by Nickerson Funeral Home. Service details will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Cape Cod Hospital Auxiliary, Lower Cape Outreach, VNA Hospice of Cape Cod or the Orleans Farmers Market. For online condolences please visit: www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 2 to Apr. 10, 2020