Joan Arnstein Mayer of Manhattan and Orleans, Massachusetts died in New York on December 7, 2019 at age 86. Joan was born in New York City on January 10, 1933. She was a graduate of The Dalton School and Vassar College, and she was a proud supporter of each institution. Joan was known for her quiet dignity, selflessness and extreme generosity. Joans devotion to her children and grandchildren was legendary and she was the lynchpin of the family. Throughout her life, Joan was a consummate bridge player, an avid sailor and she had a love of classical music and needlepointing. She is pre-deceased by her loving husband of 47 years, Harold (Billy) Mayer, Jr. Joan is survived by her beloved daughter Elizabeth Mayer Rappaport, her adoring sons Stephen Wilder, Drew Wilder and Scott Wilder, her loving step-daughters Kathy Mayer Braddock and Lucy Mayer Harrop, and her eight grandchildren Hilary Rappaport, Mark Rappaport, Bonnie Wilder, Sam Wilder, Scotty Wilder, Katherine Rose Wilder, Philip Braddock and Charles Braddock. In addition, Joan is survived by her faithful sisters Lynn Biel and Sandra Schwabacher. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 10th at 11:00 A.M. at Temple Emanu-El, One East 65th Street, New York, New York. Contributions in Joans memory may be made to The Vassar Fund, 161 College Avenue, Box 14, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603.
Published in The Cape Codder from Dec. 11 to Dec. 18, 2019