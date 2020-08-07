Joan Wehrell

Joan Walsh McEvoy Wehrell, passed away peacefully on her 88th birthday, July 31, in East Orleans, MA. Joan was born in Manhattan to Helen and William "Buddy" Walsh. She grew up in the Inwood neighborhood, attended several New York City Catholic schools and remained proud of her NYC upbringing throughout her life. Joan married Joseph McEvoy in 1955. They raised three children in the Bronx, Queens and, eventually, Ramsey, New Jersey. While living in New Jersey, Joan owned a furniture consignment shop with her dear friend, Addie Priess, now of Eastham on Cape Cod. She also worked in advertising for many years, most of them in management. When Joe passed away unexpectedly in 1984, Joan moved to Brewster on the Cape to be closer to her dear sister, Marie Kavanagh, of East Orleans. For many years, Joan and Marie owned Kates Classics, a womens clothing store, with shops in both Chatham and Eastham. Joan met her second husband, James Wehrell, through a Brewster newcomers club. They married in 1995 and lived together happily in East Orleans until Jims death in 2010. Joan loved Cape Cod. Whether riding in her grandsons jeep on Nauset Spit, enjoying a clam bake, or meeting her many friends for lunch at her favorite restaurants, she often mused that she was blessed to live on the Cape. Always busy, she particularly loved volunteering at the St. Joan of Arc thrift shop where she forged many strong friendships. She also relished her role as matriarch of Hensons Way, where her neighbors enjoyed visiting Joan and sharing a glass of her favorite wine. Joan was an avid story teller. Among her favorites: she was voted "Most Mischievous" in high school (with good reason, apparently); as a young girl, she placed her fathers horse racing bets with the local bookie; later, she often raided her sisters closets to support her keen fashion sense and spent many a night at the Copacabana where she managed to steal a dance from Jerry Lewis. Before her first marriage, she worked at Eastern Airlines where she supervised a shy woman who couldnt be persuaded to join after-work antics. Apparently, Ms. Lee was too busy writing the epic novel, "To Kill a Mockingbird." With grit and a deep faith, Joan weathered more than her fair share of illness and tragedies during her lifetime; yet, she remained upbeat and positive to the end. She will be missed. She is survived by her three children and their spouses: Patricia McEvoy and Stephen Manning of West Hartford, CT; Stephen and Tina McEvoy of New York City; and Stacey and David Fallon of Needham, MA. She is also survived by her adoring grandchildren: Bridget and Sean Manning; Christin (McEvoy) DiPisa, Colin and Tanner McEvoy; Sydney and Emma Fallon; and two great-grandchildren, Adalyn and James DiPisa. The family requests that any donations be made to St. Judes Hospital in Joans memory. To remain safe during the current pandemic, a celebration of Joans life will be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
.