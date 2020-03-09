|
|
John B. (Jack) Stetson 80 died peacefully at home on February 28th after a long illness. He was born and raised in Newton and spent many happy summers in Wellfleet with his family. He graduated from Newton High in 1957. He attended Duke University, where he formed lifelong friendships with his fraternity brothers in Theta Chi. After college, he moved to Atlanta as a result of a spontaneous road trip with his best friend, Dave Wilbert. In 1962 he met his wife, Judy Stetson (Warnecke). They married in June of 64 and started a family; their daughters arrived in 68 and 70. In 1971 they moved to Wellfleet, where they have lived ever since. Jack was very proud of the family home that he and Judy built; they did the heavy lifting and drove the nails themselves. He worked for many years drilling water wells as the owner of Acme Well. He enjoyed music, reading, sharing jokes, and talking politics. He also loved to tell a good story. His tales of the house construction, the well drilling jobs and midnight rock climbing are part of the family folklore. He was predeceased by his son-in-law Karl Barrio. He is survived by his wife Judy, his daughters Kathy Stetson and Kristen Stetson, son-in-law Dave Powers & grandchildren Casey Powers, Jack Barrio and Samantha Barrio. A private burial will be held in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to VNA of Cape Cod Hospice Program or the Colitis and Crohns Foundation. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 9 to Mar. 16, 2020