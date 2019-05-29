|
John H. Burlingame III, 91, of South Orleans, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday April 18, 2019. He was born in Cincinnati, Ohio and grew up in Evanston, Illinois, where he graduated from high school. In 1950, he graduated from Northwestern University with a Mechanical Engineering degree. John was a member of Phi Kappa Psi fraternity and a lifelong Northwestern football fan. While at Northwestern, he was President of the Engineering Society and he met his future wife, Phyllis Jean Myover, who he married in 1952. He served in the United States Army as a motor instructor at Ft. Sill Oklahoma. Upon discharge, he joined the Wheelabrator Corporation of South Bend, Indiana and became a Service Engineer relocating to East Longmeadow, Massachusetts. His career took him to Westfield, New Jersey and South Bend, Indiana, and he traveled all over the world in his position of Vice President International Operations before retiring in 1988 to Cape Cod. He was predeceased by his wife of 58 years, Phyllis, in 2010 and his sister Jane B. Robertson, in 2016. John has two children, Pamela B. McCabe (John R. McCabe II) of Barrington, RI and John M. Burlingame (Mary B. Irish) of Miami, FL, six grandchildren, Meredith M. Reydel (Steven J. Reydel), Elizabeth B. McCabe, J. Brigham Burlingame, Peter I. Burlingame, Elizabeth A. Burlingame and Georgia M. Burlingame and three great grandchildren, Ainsley, Lauren and Andrew Reydel. He was an avid golfer and a member of Eastward Ho! Country Club in Chatham where he served on the Board of Governors and several other committees. He served on the Board of Deacons and Board of Trustees at the Federated Church of Orleans. John enjoyed retirement and loved being on Cape Cod with family and friends. There will be a memorial service for John at the Federated Church of Orleans 162 Main Street, P.O. Box 761, East Orleans, MA 02643, on July 5th at 2:00 pm. Memorial gifts may be made to the Scholarship Fund or the Music Fund of the Federated Church. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from May 29 to June 5, 2019