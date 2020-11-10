John Henry Sullivan of Charlotte NC , formerly of South Orleans MA passed away on October 28,2020. He was the son of George and Helen (Bain) Sullivan. Johns family and friends remember him as loving, funny, hard working and kind. Johns greatest joy in life was the love he held for his family. His wife Susan, son Daniel and his wife Jessica, grandchildren Cassidy (Rosebud) and Tyler, as well as brothers Robert and George held a special place in his heart. Johns extended family of cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews along with friends and neighbors meant the world to him. Johns fifty year culinary career included cook, sous chef and head chef, ending with cooking for school children who referred to him as Mr. John, a title he enjoyed the most. John enjoyed history, politics, photography and cooking and his beloved dog Fenway. A celebration of John's life will be held when it is safe for family and friends to gather and commemorate a life well lived.



