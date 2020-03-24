|
|
Jonathan Philip Rice, of Brewster, died peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family on March 19, 2020 after a valiant attempt to outwit cancer. Born April 17, 1940 to parents Cecil Curtis Rice and Elizabeth Wheeler (Judd) Rice. Jonathan grew up in South Hadley, MA, graduated from Deerfield Academy, Amherst College and Yale Law School. Jonathan leaves his beloved wife of 55 years, Susan (Nash) Rice, and his devoted children, Laura (Rice) Boer and her husband, Marco, of Hingham, MA and Philip Rice and his wife, Jennifer, of Alexandria, VA. He also leaves his cherished grandchildren, Sydney, Lydia, Camille and Beatrix Boer and Ethan, Gideon and Adelyn Rice. He will be missed by his grand-dog and napping companion, Ripley. Besides his parents, he is also preceded in death by his sister Carolyn (Rice) Nahon. Jonathan's great grandfather, John Kellogg Judd, founded Judd Paper Company in Holyoke, MA. His grandfather, Philip Munson Judd, and his father continued the operation of the business. Jonathan worked there one summer and decided that the law was a better fit for him. Following graduation from Yale, he joined the firm of Allen, Yerrall, Appleton and Thompson in Springfield, MA. Mentored by Attorney Horace Allen, he developed a practice in probate, estate administration and elder law. Thirty years later, he joined the firm of Robinson Donovan, P.C. During his career, he and his family lived in Longmeadow, MA. Forever a hobbyist, Jonathan was a lifelong stamp collector and amateur ornithologist. Having studied Asian history in college, he was an avid collector of Japanese woodblock prints and an enthusiastic reader of Japanese history and literature. He became fascinated with celestial navigation and helped teach a course for the Springfield Power Squadron. Jonathan was a faithful member of South Congregational Church in Springfield. He served as clerk for 33 years, moving on to Senior Deacon and Moderator. Jonathan's family has had a summer home in a very special community in the town of Brewster on Cape Cod since 1912. He spent every summer of his life there. It was there that he discovered his love of tennis, sailing, and later in life, golf. He and his family formed lifelong friendships with members of this community. Together, he and a group of these friends organized sailing regattas and enjoyed many biking, sailing and other travel adventures. When he retired, his dream was to live full time on the Cape. That dream became a reality in 2014. There, he explored his creative interests in drawing, watercolor and acrylic art classes, joined a bridge group and continued playing tennis and golf. Jonathan's family wishes to express their thanks to Dr. Jennifer Ang Chan and her team at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute for their excellent care during the past 22 years, and to VNA Hospice of Cape Cod and Bridget's Home Healthcare for making his final weeks comfortable. His family will cherish the memory of his kindness and patience, his love of his grandchildren and his Brewster community, and his skill in making fudge and penuche at Christmas. A celebration of his life will be held in July, on a date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jonathan's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute or to the Brewster Council on Aging. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 24 to Mar. 31, 2020