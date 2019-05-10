Home

Joseph Fraser Conlan, Jr. of Brewster, MA died peacefully at age 90 on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years, Louise Lynch Conlan, as well as six children; Kathleen Conlan (Joe), Joseph Conlan III (Jan), Mark Conlan (Pam), Julie Marcus (Mickey), Brenda Conlan (Kate), and Charles Conlan (Jen). Joe also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and 1 great granddaughter; Ian, Blake, Sally, Rosalie, Barry, Reed, Jackie, Kimmy, Sam, Sunny and Samantha. Joe was born and raised in Boston, graduating from Boston University before entering the Navy in 1950. He served in the US Navy for four glorious years as a fighter pilot flying from various aircraft carriers. Joe married Louise in 1954 and they lived in quite a few locations as the Navy and work required until they ultimately settled in Ridgewood, NJ, where he had a lengthy career at Warner Lambert Company. Joe and Louise moved to Eastham, MA after he retired in 1992 and they spent several decades traveling, attending Navy reunions with squadron friends and enjoying family and friends on Cape Cod. Adored by family and friends, Joe was known for his keen mind, wit, and loyalty. He was a voracious reader, an enthusiastic mariner and a skilled painter. He was never one to turn down a candy bar, either. Joe was a member of a number of organizations, including the US Power Squadron, Knights of Columbus, Eastham Conservation Foundation, The Orleans Yacht Club and Orleans Coffee Club. He also loved the Eastham Library. Joe and Louise were long-time parishioners of St. Joan of Arc Church, Orleans. The family expresses its gratitude for the care and compassion shown by staff members of Maplewood at Brewster, where he lived recently and by Broad Reach Hospice, as well as Privatus Home Health Care. A Funeral Mass was held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 61 Canal Rd., Orleans at 11am on Friday, May 3. Burial concluded at Massachusetts National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Society of St. Vincent de Paul, St Joan of Arc Parish Conference, 61 Canal Road, Orleans MA 02653. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from May 10 to May 17, 2019
