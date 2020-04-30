|
Joseph Patrick Buckley, Jr., 93, of West Chatham passed away peacefully during an afternoon nap on Monday, April 13th, 2020 at the CareOne nursing home in Newton, Massachusetts, where he had been staying since February. Joe was born October 12, 1926 on Bearse's Byway in downtown Chatham to Joseph ("Josie") Patrick Buckley and Adeline (Eldridge). Also known as "Junior" to his family and "Pic" to childhood friends, he attended public school in Chatham and graduated in the Class of 1944. After returning from military service, Joe attended Northeastern University and graduated in 1951 with a degree in Business Administration. Joe loved to attend movies, musicals and plays around the Cape with his surviving, longtime companion and co-worker, Jan Wilcox of Orleans, who also accompanied him on regular visits to local eateries like Larry's PX, the Chatham Bakery, Ron's Sandwich Shop, and Castaways. Joe is survived by his five children, Stephen Buckley (and wife Beverly) of Chatham, Katherine Waters of South Chatham, Margaret Springer (and husband Jason) of Waltham, Elisabeth Kelly (and husband Chris) of Eastham, and Andrew Buckley of Chatham, as well as his seven grandchildren, Alison Gaughen, Hannah Worthington, Noah and Jonah Springer, Sam and Hope Stinson, and Sophie Buckley. He is also survived by his sister, Gloria Bodman of Machias, Maine. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Tom Buckley of North Chatham, in 2016. Donations in Joe's memory may be made to Chatham Friends of Trees. Online condolences can be shared at http://www. nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 30 to May 7, 2020