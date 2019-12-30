Home

Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
(508) 945-1166
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Holy Redeemer
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
View Map
Josette Goff Obituary
We are sad to announce that Josette Goff (88 yrs) of Chatham died on Deember 27, 2019 at about 11:30 p.m. Josette is survived by her brother Yann Kaloustian, her sons Rory (Gina), Andrew (Ann), Alex (Jennifer), her daughter Lisa (Steve), grandchildren Josette (Craig), William, Andrew, Owen, and great-grandson Nathan. Josette was an active part of life in Chatham, organist at Holy Redeemer (35+ yrs), dance instructor, Tai Chi practitioner, candlepin bowler, Petanque player, bridge player in high demand, docent at the Mayo House, exercise leader at Chatham Council on Aging, recycler, gourmet cook, and supporter of local businesses. She was a world traveler, traveling from Massachusetts to Singapore to marry her fiance Howard, whom she met at Simmons College in a theater production. She also lived in Indonesia (giving birth to 2 sons), India, Hawaii, Connecticut (found a daughter), England (gave birth to 1 son), Saudi Arabia, and finally Chatham. She displayed a strength of character and inner resiliency seldom matched and is sorely missed by all who knew her. Thanks are extended to Liberty Commons for the care they gave her in her last days, and to her close friends for their love and support. A Memorial Mass will be held at Holy Redeemer at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020. Visiting hours will be held at Nickerson Funeral Home 87 Crowell Road Chatham, MA 02633 from 2 - 4 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 6, 2020
