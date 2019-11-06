|
Julie B. Mitchell, 70, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. Born in Torrington on November 7, 1948, she was the daughter of the late Dr. Gerald V. and Julie (Smith) Mitchell. Julie grew up in Goshen and was a graduate of Ithaca College. In 1978, she moved to Brewster, Cape Cod, where she lived a very active life and worked as a Physical Therapist for 40 years. She enjoyed her quilting and ceramic groups and was a volunteer at the Brewster Thrift Shop. Julie was a lifelong Red Sox and Patriots fan. Julie is survived by her brothers, Gerald V. Mitchell, Christopher Mitchell and Greg Mitchell, and his wife, Linda; and her nephews, Ben Mitchell and Tom Mitchell. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 71 North Street, Goshen, CT.. Burial will follow in St. Thomas Cemetery. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions In Memory of Julie Mitchell may be made to The Little Guild, 285 Sharon Goshen Tnpk., W. Cornwall, CT 06796 or to Hospice. To send an online condolence to the Mitchell family, kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneral home.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Nov. 6 to Nov. 13, 2019