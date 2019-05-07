|
Julie Suzanne Watson, 50, of Orleans, MA, passed away in her home on April 11th, 2019 from an unexpected medical event. Julie was born March 22, 1969 in Cambridge, Massachusetts to Lynda Brennan and Donald Watson. Julie graduated from the Northfield Mount Hermon School in 1987 and The University of Massachusetts, Amherst in 1998 with a Bachelors of Science in Nursing. She was an ardent lover of the ocean, swimming across Cape Cod ponds, gardening, and walking in nature. A creative spirit, she was always pursuing new ways to express herself | through nature, art, and writing. She found immense support and acceptance within the lower Cape recovery community, particularly her womens group. Julie is predeceased by her mother, Lynda Brennan and her beloved Pug, Obi. She is survived by many who loved her and will miss her deeply. Survived by her father, Donald Watson, of Eastham, MA. Her siblings, Lisa Watson of Longmeadow, MA; Mathew Watson, of Barnstable, MA; Shayne Watson of Chatham, MA, and Patrick Watson of Brooklyn, NY. Julie also leaves many nieces and nephews: Ronan and Brennan Chisholm of Chatham, MA; Elisha, Joshua, and Joseph Watson of Barnstable, MA; August and Pyper Watson of Longmeadow, MA; Dahlia and Gavin Pravda of Brooklyn, NY. Sisters-in-law Kelly Keating of Longmeadow, MA and Michele Pravda of Brooklyn, NY. A celebration of Life is scheduled for August 31st, 2019 at 10am at the Chapel in the Pines in Eastham, MA. Memorial donations in Julies name can be made to The Womens Foundation of Boston | www.wfboston.org. For information, questions or to contact Julies family and share thoughts please use [email protected]
Published in The Cape Codder from May 7 to May 14, 2019