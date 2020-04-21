|
Katherine Andres Moore, summer resident of Orleans, Massachusetts, widow of Jonathan Moore, and daughter-in-law of Charley and Addie Moore late of Orleans, died peacefully in her home in Weston, Massachusetts on March 24, 2020 after a brief illness. Beloved daughter, sister, cousin, friend, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and fellow traveler, Katie Moore will be missed, remembered and celebrated by family members, neighbors and friends alike for her compassionate heart, great wit, vast imagination, and invincible commitment to strengthening our beloved community. Katherine Weeks Andres was born on May 24, 1935, to F. William and Katherine Weeks Andres of Brookline, Massachusetts. She graduated from Beaver Country Day School in 1953 and from Smith College in 1957 with a degree in English. She married Jonathan Moore on June 15, 1957, and they set off to Bombay, India and Monrovia, Liberia for the first two years of their married life, before returning to Washington, DC, where she gave birth to Joan Brooke, Jennifer, Jocelyn, and Charles in rapid succession. In 1974, the Moore family moved to Weston, Massachusetts, where Jonathan took a new job directing the Kennedy Institute of Politics at Harvard University, and their children attended Weston Junior and Senior High Schools. Katie was a helpmate and formidable intellect alongside her husband Jonathan. One of her daughters college friends used to say, "Jonathan asks us to explain ourselves, and Katie ennobles us just through knowing her." While her children were schooled in her example of selfless love, she also taught them to stand up for themselves, and to speak truth to power and to embody compassion for the less powerful in all places. As her children graduated from Weston High School, Katie Moore found her community passion in leading values and self-esteem seminars with and for teenagers, discussing and debating lifes questions and challenges. As Jonathan took on new career opportunities in Washington, DC, New York, and back in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in each city Katie went to work for a different community organization serving black, brown, and white youth. In Washington, she volunteered at the Edward C. Mazique Parent-Child Center; in Manhattan, with a Catholic Church charity; and in Boston, with OnTRAC, an afterschool program founded at the First Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in Roxbury, Massachusetts. In all three cities, her work focused on working class youth, and she supported their efforts to articulate their values and put them to work for their families. She loved teenagers, including her own, with a special passion, perhaps because, as her grandchildren would often say, she never stopped being a teenager herself. In a Manhattan parenting seminar she convened in 1990 with two young expectant mothers, she asked her students if they would like to invite the fathers of their babies to join the discussion at one point. When they demurred, she pressed the idea, and they both answered, "Oh, they cant come!" "Oh, come on," said Katie, "of course they can." "Oh, no, they CANT!" was the rejoinder. On learning of the young mens situation, Katie took the young women on a pilgrimage to Rikers Island, where they held their parenting class in the prisons visiting room. Katie told one of her daughters that evening about the emotional and spiritual energy in that room filled with family members visiting their incarcerated loved ones - "You could feel the longing and the love surrounding you in that intimate space," she said. Katherine Andres Moore was an expert at loving and listening and teaching. She was predeceased by her parents F. William and Katherine Andres (in 1992 and 1997), her husband Jonathan Moore (in 2017), and her brother William McKenzie Andres (in 2019). She is lovingly survived by her sister Anita Andres Rogerson, of Bridgewater, Vermont; her sister-in-law Jo-Ann Murphy of York, Maine; her sister-in-law Lydia Moore DuPertuis and cousin Ann Benton, both of Orleans; her sister-in law Janice Walford of Mashpee, her brother-in-law Benjamin Moore of Seattle; and her childhood friend Concetta Leonardi of Portland, Maine. She is lovingly remembered by her children Joan Brooke Moore of Abiquiu, New Mexico; Jennifer Moore and her partner Phillip B. (Felipe) Gonzales of Albuquerque; Jocelyn Andres Moore Clinton and her husband David of London, England; and Charles F. Moore IV of Weston. Her memory is warm in the hearts of her grandchildren Kyra Elizabeth Ellis-Moore and Tessa Irene Brandt Moore of Albuquerque; and Niamh Andres Clinton and Jonathan Nichols Clinton of London. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Katies honor to the International Rescue Committee, https:// www.rescue.org/.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 21 to Apr. 28, 2020