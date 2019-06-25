|
Kenneth A. Martin of Sandy Hook, Connecticut passed away on June 11, 2019 after a grueling illness from Anaplastic Thyroid Cancer, one of the deadliest forms of cancer. He was 86 years old, and had never had a serious illness in his entire life until he was consumed over the course of seven months by the ravages of this aggressive and usually fatal cancer. Ken leaves behind his loving wife and companion for more than 50 years, Dr. Sandy Martin, who was by his side holding his hand when he passed away. Ken is survived by four children from his first marriage to Sigrid Carvel of New Jersey, Lawrence, Karen, Jennifer, and Paul. He is also survived by two additional children, Kenneth and Christopher, from his second marriage to Sandy Martin. Ken also leaves his sister Martha Hufford, who lived in Tucson, Arizona for 31 years, and then returned to Brewster on Cape Cod where she and Ken had shared wonderful moments as children, growing up as frequent sailors on Cape Cod Bay. Ken was educated at Philips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts and the University of Rochester in New York. He was an outstanding student, graduating from the University of Rochester with honors in 1954. He went on to serve in the United States army, with tours of duty stateside as well as in Germany. Upon returning home, he received a Masters degree from Harvard Business School. Following his graduation from Harvard, Ken worked at Colonial Press in Clinton, Massachusetts, a large family-owned book manufacturing business, which produced publications for numerous national organizations, including the Readers Digest. Subsequently, he was employed by Addison Wesley Press in Boston, Massachusetts, and eventually partnered with his wife, Dr. Sandy Martin, to form and operate a number of privately owned companies in field of venture capital and real estate. Ken was a life-long and accomplished sailor. He loved the sea, and his ashes will be lovingly buried there. As a child, Ken grew up in Brewster and sailed a never-ending collection of sailboats on Cape Cod Bay, and later in life purchased his dream vessel, a 70 foot MacGregor named Odyssey, which he sailed and chartered up and down the East Coast and out to the Bahamas. Ken was also a skilled classical pianist, and sang enthusiastically with glee clubs and vocal groups. He will also be remembered for his great joy in telling classic shaggy dog stories, a skill, which he inherited from his father and uncles. In keeping with the Martin family tradition, a memorial service for Ken will be conducted in Brewster at a future date.
Published in The Cape Codder from June 25 to July 2, 2019