Laura Marie Doane, 59, of Chatham, died Thursday July 11th, 2019. A true Cape local, she was born to Roger and Rose Wholly on May 9th 1960. She attended the Cape Cod Technical School, and later went into kitchen work at several local restaurants. Many people remember her for her vibrance and positive attitude. Many may also recall how she always made it a point to call everyone by their name. Laura never wanted anyone to feel slighted or invisible, everyone mattered equally to her. Laura is survived by her husband, Robert, her daughter, Shannon Rose Doane, her siblings, Kathy Mock, Sharon Holly, and Roger Wholly. As well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be set at a later date. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 16 to July 23, 2019
