Lee Neubert Lindeman passed away on Oct 15, 2019 at a healthcare facility near Eastham, Massachusetts at age 82. Born in Oneonta, NY on May 21, 1937 to Henry Valentine Lindeman and Helen Bridge Lindeman, he lived with his family in Easton, PA, Westfield, NJ and Fairfield, CN. He was a graduate of Roger Ludlowe High School and was a member of the basketball team that won the New England Championship Basketball Tournament in Boston Garden his senior year in 1955. He graduated from Amherst College in Amherst, MA where he was a member of the Chi Psi Fraternity and a captain of the basketball team. After school, Mr. Lindeman worked in the Bauer & Black division of the Kendall Company for 18 months in Johnstown, PA, Chicago, IL and Seneca, SC before moving to Atlanta, GA to work for Southern Belting & Transmission Co, for which he eventually served as President. He was married to Martha Dickinson from 1960 to 1981 and they raised four boys. He was married to Audrey Rankine from 1983 to 1987 and added her two girls to the family. He relocated back to the New England area that he so loved and has spent his last 30 years with his loving companion Betsy Wagner in the Eastham, MA area. They attended the Federated Church of Orleans together where he sang for years in the choir. Mr. Lindeman was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Jeanne Lindeman Elsasser and his eldest son Richard Dick Lindeman, who passed earlier this year after a 31 year battle with MS. He is survived by Richards wife Charlotte, his other three sons Kenneth Lindeman (Margaret), Peter Lindeman (Celeste), Henry Lindeman (Amy), ten grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. Memorial services will be held at the Federated Church of Orleans in East Orleans, MA on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 10 AM. Light refreshments will follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Music Program at the Federated Church or a .
Published in The Cape Codder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2019