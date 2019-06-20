|
Lena Ghio Scholl passed away in Littleton, Colo., on June 3, 2019. Lena began dance training under the mentorship of Ann Rich Burghoff and continued studies in Hartford and New York City. Many children and adults were taught by her and her close friend, Doris Mulcunry. Lena also taught teachers at dance seminars in Philadelphia, Boston, Buffalo, New York City and Hartford. Her interest in the learning abilities of children led her to work with special needs children on Cape Cod. She worked as an aide at Wellfleet Elementary School and then as a tutor at the Marconi School. Dance teaching was always a passion and in later years she taught an advanced dance classes at the Big Arts Cultural Center in Sanibel Island, Fla. She was a life member of the Dance Masters of America, Dance Teachers Club of CT., and National Association of Dance & Affiliated Artists. She is survived by her brothers, Fredrick Ghio of Bristol and Robert Ghio of Las Vegas, Nev.; her children, DJ Scholl and wife, Grady Scholl, and their children, Norah Jane and Ethan of Eastham, Mass., and Alison Mangold Scholl and her husband, Frank Mangold, and their children, Chelsea Lee, and Andrew of Littleton, Colo. Morton Scholl, Lenas husband of 68 years, predeceased her in 2012. Funeral services will be private.
Published in The Cape Codder from June 20 to June 27, 2019