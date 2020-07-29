Lucy Pickford Daniels, Lucy, known to some as Big Lucy or Lutiewin, was born June 1, 1931 and passed away peacefully on July 19, 2020 at home in the company of her family. She is survived by her brothers George and Edward and her loving children Melissa, Lucy, Will and Ginger, Stephanie and Rori; her grandchildren, Ruy, Crystal and Jesse, Sarah, Robert and Meryl, Hillary and Cosme, and Asa; and her great grandchildren Andres and Lila Rose. She is pre-deceased by her brother Robert. She had a wide circle of loving friends, some life long and others newer, all were dear to her heart. Lucy spent her childhood riding horses in California and reading books and swimming and sailing with her cousins in Pleasant Bay. She met the love of her life, Bill Daniels, at Mad River Glen in Waitsfield, Vermont in 1949. Bill and Lucy settled on her familys land in 1953 in South Orleans on Pleasant Bay where they raised their family. They loved sailing and skiing and watching the thunderstorms over the bay and Strong Island. Lucy was known by all as a loving, supportive and gentle soul with a deep faith in Jesus Christ and the spiritual world. She was a voracious reader and lover of the ocean and nature. She loved walking on the beach and watching the birds. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother | always with an ear to listen or a willingness to join in a game. She defined her purpose as to spread love and peace with thoughts, words and action as much as possible and she did that in every conversation, gift and interaction. She will be dearly missed. Donations can be given in her name to these organizations that she supported throughout her life: First Parish Brewster Unitarian Universalist https://fpbuu.org/donate/ Doctors Without Borders https://donate.doctorswithoutborders.org/
Campaign for Tibet https://savetibet.org/
Sierra Club https://www.sierraclub.org/giving/commemorative-gifts
. Cape Cod Museum of Natural History http://www.ccmnh.org/Donate
.