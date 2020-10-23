1/
Margaret R. Bruce
Margaret R. Bruce, 97 of South Orleans passed away October 18, 2020 peacefully at her home. Meg was raised on her familys farm in Beacon Falls, CT and met and married the love of her life, Lawrence Hunt Bruce, in 1945. They lived all over the country, moving often for Larrys career, and settled on Cape Cod as a compromise: New England so she could ski; Cape Cod so he could play golf well into the colder months. Meg resided in South Orleans for over 35 years never regretting their retirement decision. She was predeceased by Larry in 1999. And predeceased by her youngest sister, Janet Blaisdell of Franklin, MA, just a week before Megs death. She was a founding member of the Nauset Garden Club and an active member of the Federated Church of Orleans. Meg was an avid bridge player and loved skiing, sailing, biking, tennis, paddle tennis, and hiking the White Mountains with friends and family. Meg was an eternal optimist always looking on the bright side and never dwelling on what could have been. She was our 'energizer bunny', challenging us all to try to keep up. Meg was a wonderful mother and grandmother to and will be sorely missed by her children, Lawrence H. Bruce, Jr and his wife Susan of St. Albans, VT and Judith Bruce of Orleans; her grandsons Duncan Bruce of Portland, ME and Doug (Lucy) Bruce of Richmond, MA; her great-grandsons Wyatt and Reuben Bruce of Portland and Adam Bruce of Richmond. She is also survived by two loving sisters, Dolores Farley Ford of Beacon Falls, CT and Virginia Winik of Mahwah, NJ as well as many nieces and nephews. A Memorial Service may be held at a future date. Contributions in her memory may be made to The Appalachian Mountain Club, Federated Church of Orleans or Lower Cape Outreach. The family wishes to thank the VNA Hospice of Cape Cod and, especially, Uschi Reese, whose love and caring will never be forgotten. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.

Published in The Cape Codder from Oct. 23 to Oct. 30, 2020.
