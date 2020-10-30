Loving Daughter, Sister, Advocate, Attorney and Friend, Martha Joan Barrett , 43, died October 7th, 2020 at her home in Lowell from colon cancer. Martha was the daughter of Joan Gorman Barrett and the late Richard Barrett, both of Lowell. Born in Boston, she grew up in Lowell and graduated from the Academy of Notre Dame in 1995 and from St. Anselm College with a B.A. in Classics in 1999. During high school and college, Martha had the opportunity to travel to Italy and Greece and lived in Cork, Ireland. After college, she attended law school in Boston and graduated from New England School of Law in 2002. Shortly after graduating from law school, Martha opened up a private practice in Lowell. She focused on criminal defense and family law. She truly loved being an attorney and working in the city she lived in and loved. For many years Martha bartended at her brother's pub, Lowell's Kilkenny Pub. She was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church. Martha enjoyed spending her free time on the Outer Cape in North Eastham, her favorite place on earth. Besides her mother Joan, she is survived by her brothers Richard Stephen Barrett and Daniel James Barrett, both of Lowell; her sister Catherine Patricia Barrett of San Francisco and her sister Mary Margaret Barrett and brother-in-law Steven Noneman of Lowell. She also leaves her uncles and aunts: James E. Barrett II of Lowell; Thomas P. Barrett of Duxbury; Edward and Carole Barrett of Naples, FL; Thomas and Robyn Gorman of Pelham NH; John and Betty Gorman of Colorado Springs, CO; Sheila Gorman Miranda of Lowell; Mary Frances Gorman of Lowell as well as her cousins Mary Phelps and Erin Kilbride of Lowell and numerous other cousins and friends. She was the niece of Dorothy Barrett, Elizabeth Barrett, Paul and Anne Barrett Geary and John Miranda (all deceased). She was also the paternal granddaughter of James Edward Barrett and Margaret Holland Barrett and the maternal granddaughter of John Gorman and Mary Neylon Gorman (all deceased). On October 11th, her visitation took place and on October 12th, her funeral mass and burial took place. As an expression of sympathy, in lieu of flowers, donations in Martha's memory may be made to the Cape Cod National Seashore, 99 Marconi Site Road, Wellfleet, MA 02667. Checks should be made out to Cape Cod National Seashore, in memory of Martha Joan Barrett. Arrangements by the Mahoney Funeral Home, 187 Nesmith Street, Lowell, MA 01852. Please visit mahoneyfuneralhome.com
