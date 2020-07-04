The family of Mary Hartley announces with heavy hearts that she passed away on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at Cape Cod Hospital, two weeks shy of her 88th birthday. KK (as she was affectionately known) was born and raised Mary Katherine McColgan in Portsmouth, Ohio. After earning a masters degree from Ohio Wesleyan University, she moved to Chatham, MA in the mid-1950s with her husband Peter Hartley. They had two children, Robert and Ann. In the mid-60s, the family moved to Orleans where Mary K and Peter operated Areys Pond Boat Yard. After she and Pete were divorced, KK bought a ramshackle, 120 -year-old house on Salty Ridge Road. Over time she and her family restored the home where she would spend the rest of her life surrounded by art and a treasured collection of literary classics passed down through generations. KK was passionate about history and the environment. She spearheaded several campaigns to preserve the integrity of the Orleans bayshore | going up against, and ultimately defeating a juggernaut-backed sewage plant that would have contaminated the delicate riparian areas surrounding Skaket Beach. A Cape Codder to the core, KK loved tromping through marshes and floating in and out with the tide at Little Namskaket Creek. She would sit for hours capturing the soft and harsh beauty of the landscape with her watercolors. Her paintings were widely exhibited throughout the Cape. She loved to read, write, and argue politics. She was a great cook and made a mean oyster stew, which she was loath to share with anyone. She provided shelter to many a wandering soul over the years. Above all, KK was committed to her family (and her oyster stew). She was predeceased by husband Peter and brother Jerry McColgan. She is survived by son Robert Reynolds Hartley and wife Dana Rae Brenner of Haiku, Hawaii; daughter Katherine Ann Hartley and son-in-law Leo Weikert of Scottsdale, Arizona; grandchildren William Ellison Lopaka Hartley, Margaret Madelaine Mahina Hartley and Grace Margaret Mary Ann Weikert; nephew and niece John McColgan and Molly McColgan; and dear friend and companion of the past eight years, Michael Farber, who shared her passion for the environment and social issues that affect Orleans and Cape Cod. KK was feisty, argumentative, and witty to the end. She is dearly missed. We look forward to gather -ing to celebrate KKs life; a memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.



