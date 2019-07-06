|
|
Mary Theresa (Anger) Alarie, 87, of Eastham and widow of the late Paul J. Alarie, was born on October 3, 1931 and passed on July 2, 2019. She was married to Paul for nearly 68 years before his passing in February of this year. Having also lived in Worcester and Longmeadow, MA, she is the daughter of the late Claude and Mary Anger. Theresa graduated from Classical High School in Worcester, earned her BS attending Sargent College at BU and Worcester State, and her Masters degree from Springfield College. She taught in the Longmeadow Public Schools system until her retirement. Here on Cape Cod, she was a member of the PEO, the Orleans Community Exchange, the Cape Cod Hospital Auxiliary, and she volunteered at the Swap Shop and the Academy of Performing Arts. In 2015, she and Paul were Eastham Windmill Weekend Honorees for their service to the community. She enjoyed cooking, hosting friends and family, and music, especially playing the piano. Theresa leaves her brother Paul (Judy) Anger, her children Giselle (Wayne) Claxton, Mark (Donna) Alarie, David (Ellen) Alarie, and Suzanne (Holger Papke) Shepard. She will also be missed by 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of ones choice. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 6 to July 13, 2019