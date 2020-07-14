Maryann Fontaine, 73, of Brewster passed away on July 11, 2020 from a rare form of Parkinsons Disease, called PSP - Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy. She was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA and moved to Framingham at an early age. She retired to Brewster in 2007. She leaves her husband, of 37 years, Marc, who lovingly cared for her for the past three years. She also leaves two children, Tracie and Daniel, of North Smithfield RI and seven grandchildren. She leaves a sister, Susan Colton of Shrewsbury MA and a sister and brother-in-law, Irene and Stu Lipshires of Eastham MA. She also leaves her dear friends Ann and Steve Heffron. Maryann was employed at the GM Assembly Plant in Framingham, as the Supervisor of Payroll for many years. She was also employed at Keefe Tech Vocational in Framingham. Maryann had a Bachelors degree from Framingham State University. She loved golfing as a member of the Captains Course in Brewster. She also enjoyed gardening and playing Majong with good friends. Finally, she had a true love of Cape Cod and its beaches. Due to current circumstances, services will be private. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
