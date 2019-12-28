|
Morris Leno, 80, of Brewster, passed away on Dec. 24, 2019. Son of the late Perley and Lena Margaret (Cady) Leno and loving husband of Marilyn W. (Woodcock) Leno. Morris was born and raised in Montpelier, VT, graduated high school and went on to earn his Bachelors degree in Engineering at the University of Vermont, where he also met his wife Marilyn. Morris enlisted into the National Guard and served for over ten years, obtaining the rank of Captain in the U.S. Army Reserves before going on to receive his MBA from Union College After graduating, Morris and Marilyn married in the summer of 1963 and spent over forty years raising their family of three sons in Niskayuna, NY. Morris proudly worked for the State of NY in the Department of Environmental Conservation. He worked with the Historical Society to restore the Pruyn House in Latham, NY. Morris was an active member of the Methodist Church in Latham as well as the Kiwanis Club. After retirement, Morris and Marilyn moved to Cape Cod. Morris Was an active member of Orleans United Methodist Church and serving on many of the churchs boards. His passion for architecture and handiwork allowed him to help build his family home as well as many other odd projects throughout the years. Morris Was the rare Giants and Patriots fan and loved watching the Red Sox. Besides his beloved wife of 56 years, he will be missed by his sons: Scott and wife Annette Leno, son Matthew and wife Colleen Connor, and son Bradford and wife Beth Leno. He also leaves behind his cherished grandchildren: Connor J. Leno, Connor W. Leno, Emily Leno, Samantha Leno, Collin Kirby Leno. Morris was pre-deceased by his siblings: Philip, Harold, Howard, Janice, Perley, Bernard, Robert and Richard. A Celebration of Morris Life took place at the Orleans United Methodist Church on Saturday, December 28, 2019. Donations in Morris memory may be made to the Orleans United Methodist Church. For online condolences, visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Dec. 28, 2019 to Jan. 4, 2020