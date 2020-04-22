|
Muriel (Fischer) Estabrook, 92, of Stuart, Florida, a retired secretary, died peacefully in her sleep Saturday, April 18, 2020 at home. Muriel graduated from Richmond High School, Staten Island, NY, in 1945, marrying Robert Olin Estabrook, also from Staten Island, in 1947. They moved to East Brunswick, NJ in 1952 where they raised their three sons: Michael, Kerry and Todd. She is survived by two of her sons: Michael and his wife Patti, their three children, David, Laura and Robin, and five great-grandchildren; Todd and his wife Rebecca, and their three children, Dana, Alex and Emily. Muriel was predeceased by son Kerry in 2015, husband Robert in 1963, and her two sisters: Alice Heinrich in 2011 and Jean McFadden in 2015. In 1992 she retired from Carter-Wallace where she worked as a secretary. She moved to Venice FL from Cape Cod in 2002, and finally to Stuart, FL in 2015 to reside with her son, Todd and his wife Rebecca. Muriel loved cooking, reading, quilting, and writing letters, having written from the 1940s to pen pals in England and Australia. She will be interred in the cemetery of St. Peter's Episcopal Church, Spotswood, NJ, alongside her husband Robert and son Kerry. In lieu of flowers please donate in memory of Muriel Estabrook-Cary to Treasure Coast Hospice https://www.treasurehealth.org/
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 22 to Apr. 29, 2020