Nancy Coates Chenoweth, November 9, 1941|September 9, 2019. Suddenly, unexpectedly, and much too soon on September 9, 2019, at age 77 at her home in Eastham. Nancy was born in Plainfield, NJ and lived many years in Oreland, PA. Her death follows by six years that of her husband, Russell Martin Chenoweth Jr. She is survived by their four children: Sara Martin Chenoweth Rabiner of Virginia Beach, VA; Karen Louise Chenoweth of Philadelphia, PA; David Jennings Chenoweth, also of Philadelphia; and John Martin Chenoweth of Plymouth, MI; son-in-law Andrew Rabiner and granddaughter Aryn Rabiner of Virginia Beach; daughter-in-law Megan Manchester Chenoweth and grandson William Martin Chenoweth of Plymouth, MI; her sister Marian (Mari) Coates and sister-in-law Gloria Galindo of San Francisco, CA. She also leaves cousins David Morse of Fort Collins, CO, Beverly Morse of Gambier, OH, John Morse of Fort Collins, Robert Morse of Seattle, WA; John Wright of New York, NY; Howard Canoune Jr. of White Hall, MD and their children as well as many friends. Nancy was active in the Unitarian Universalist Nauset Fellowship and several volunteer organizations. She knit beautiful sweaters for needy families each Christmas, was an avid reader and book group member, and a regular Eastham library patron. A twenty-year resident of Eastham, Nancy passed away in the home she loved and the town she loved, just as autumn was turning the marshes to gold. A private memorial will be held by family.
Published in The Cape Codder from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24, 2019