|
|
Nancy J. Bush, 89, formerly of Eastham, Massachusetts, passed away on July 25, 2019 in Middlebury, Vermont after a short stay in an assisted living facility. Nancy was born in Buffalo, NY to George E. and Ruth (Martin) Bush on May 18, 1930 and grew up in Alden, NY. She received her Bachelor of Science from Ithaca College and her Master of Science in Physical Education from Syracuse University. She taught physical education at Rochester, NY area schools before retiring in 1985 to Eastham, Massachusetts. There she enjoyed sailing, boogie boarding, golf, and volunteering at church. She loved to travel and play the bagpipes. Nancy will be remembered for her desire to meet people and make friends wherever she went. Nancy is survived by her nephew Douglas Griffin of Ferrisburgh, Vermont and her nieces Barbara G Moss of Leadville, Colorado and Elizabeth G Kirby of McCurtain, Oklahoma and her companion Elizabeth Beard of Eastham, Massachusetts. She is also survived by her grandnephews David and Daniel Butler. She was predeceased by her parents George and Ruth Bush and her sister Mary A. Bush Griffin. There will be a private memorial service. Donations in lieu of owers may be made to the ASPCA or to Eastview at Middlebury.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019