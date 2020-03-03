|
Pamela Margaret Crosy (Flinchbaugh), 77, of Brewster, died Thursday, Feb. 27 after a long illness. She was born on Sept. 12, 1942 in Dorchester. Pam moved to South Orleans where she was raised by her parents, Irene and Robert (Bob) McCoubrey along with 3 sisters. She graduated from Nauset Regional High School in 1960. Pamela married the now deceased Stanley M. Crosby of Orleans. They owned an antique store, Countree Sampler, in Brewster. Pam was a talented artist and a trained beautician. Other interests included fashion, design, gardening, cooking and politics. She leaves 4 daughters, Tamson Trotta (Stoughton), Darragh Joyce (Harwichport), Erin Beltis (Brewster and Noelle Riordan (Brewster). Two sisters Erlyne Beltz (California) and Gail Giaquinto (Orleans), 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Pam was kind, generous and sharp witted. In lieu of flowers, please donate to either or the Veterans Association. There will be a Burial Service on Saturday, Mar. 7, 11:00 AM at the Brewster Memorial Cemetery (next to the Brewster Police Station), 631 Harwich Rd., Brewster, MA. For additional obituary details and online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Mar. 3 to Mar. 10, 2020