Paul Bates Edwards, 92 died peacefully in his sleep at home on Wednesday,October 28, 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Worcester, MA to the late George Bates Edwards and Ethel Turner Edwards, graduated from the former Worcester South High School in 1946, Dean Academy in 1948 and attended Worcester Poly Tech. In 1951 he married Gloria Smith of Worcester and raised three sons, building their own house in Sutton, MA. As a family they loved to camp, spending weekends in Northern New England and weeks during the summer in Brewster on Cape Cod. He worked for U.S. Steel in Worcester until 1964 at which time they moved to Orleans and he started a building business with his college roommate Bruce Campbell. He held many positions in the building industry until 1976 when he became a dispatcher for the Barnstable County Sheriffs Department, retiring in 1993. Paul was a Call Firefighter on the Sutton Fire Department for 20 years as well as an EMT/Call Firefighter in Orleans for 20 years. This interest was passed on to his son Steven, Retired Fire Chief in Orleans and his grandson Ryan, Lieutenant/EMT in Harwich, MA. He was active in the Orleans Firemen's Relief Assoc., Barnstable County Deputy Sheriffs Assoc., the County Narcotics Enforcement Officers Assoc., and the Orleans United Methodist Church. He and Gloria spent countless hours co-managing Coras Cupboard, the Orleans Food Pantry as well as other church activities. Paul was predeceased by his wife Gloria in 2016. He is survived by his three sons: Steven (Cindy), David (Paul Grace) and William, all of Orleans. He leaves six grandchildren, Kevin (Desiree), Sarah Kerr (Michael), Ryan (Christy Lin), Scott (Marianna Soares), Emily (Mark St. John) and Mitchel. He also leaves five great-grandchildren, Harley, Paxton, Kira, Owen and Jaxon; as well as his only niece, Deborah Bazydlo of Dudley, Ma. Paul and Gloria had a passion for travel. Camping in the early years and later traveling the world on bus tours and cruises. He had an incredible ability of remembering specific dates, places and activities they took part in and would spend hours reminiscing with family members. Collecting model trains and operating his basement layout was a favorite pastime remembered by the grandkids. Nauset Beach was another favorite place for them and for years the old 4X4 would be loaded up on Sunday morning and the day would be spent on the outer beach with family and friends. Although never having played many sports, he would spend hours watching golf, college football and his favorite U-Conn Girls Basketball. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Coras Cupboard, c/o Orleans United Methodist Church, P.O.Box 1565, Orleans, MA 02653 or the Orleans Firemens Relief Association, 58 Eldredge Parkway, Orleans, MA 02653. For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
.