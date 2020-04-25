|
Phebe Briggs Houghton (April 25, 1918 - April 13, 2020) passed away peacefully at her home in Orleans Massachusetts on April 13, 2020. She was the widow of Richard A. Houghton, Jr. and is survived by her five children. Three of these -- Richard (Skee) Houghton, David Houghton, and Penelope Struzinski -- live on Cape Cod. Her youngest son, Alan Houghton, lives in New York, N.Y., and her older daughter, Elizabeth Lang, lives near Dallas,Texas. She had nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She enjoyed music, literature, cooking, travel, and bridge, but family was her greatest joy. She accepted every one of her children as a unique treasured individual while inspiring each to become a better self. All of her children and their spouses adored her. Donations in her memory can be made to: Lower Cape Outreach Council, Orleans Conservation Trust, or Woods Hole Research Center.
Published in The Cape Codder from Apr. 25 to May 2, 2020