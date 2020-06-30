Robert Bunzick

Robert (Bob) Bunzick passed away on Thursday, June25, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Margaret (Kelly) Bunzick. He was the loving father of Scott Bunzick, (Washington State), Sean Bunzick (East Harwich), and Kelly Gordon (Brewster.) He was the cherished and loving grandfather of Michael, and Samantha Gordon(Brewster), and Jennifer Bunzick, and Chloe Hutson (Sean) (Washington State). He was predeceased by his parents, Anna (Cooney) and Andrew Bunzick, his brothers Thomas (Gail) Florida, and Richard (Patricia) South Orleans, and his aunts, Charlotte, and Helen Cooney. He leaves his brother-in-law Martin Kelly, (New York,) and his sister-in-law, Patricia Byrne (North Carolina). Bob was born and raised in New York, New York. He attended the School of Industrial Arts, in New York, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with a certificate in Hospital Engineering. He relocated to Cape Cod in 1969, with his family and had a small landscaping business. He then got involved in hospital engineering , his last position was at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Ma. He then became involved as a volunteer with The American Red Cross, as a Government Liaison, traveling all over the states and Puerto Rico, in addition he served two tours at nine eleven. Bob enjoyed horseback riding, travel, and classical music, and animals, especially the family cat a Siamese named Thai. Bob was a loving, gentle man, who loved his family and worked very hard to give them a good life. He will be greatly missed, but will always be loved, and remembered. Burial will be private with his immediate family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be announced.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store