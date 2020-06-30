Robert Bunzick
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert (Bob) Bunzick passed away on Thursday, June25, 2020, at Cape Cod Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Margaret (Kelly) Bunzick. He was the loving father of Scott Bunzick, (Washington State), Sean Bunzick (East Harwich), and Kelly Gordon (Brewster.) He was the cherished and loving grandfather of Michael, and Samantha Gordon(Brewster), and Jennifer Bunzick, and Chloe Hutson (Sean) (Washington State). He was predeceased by his parents, Anna (Cooney) and Andrew Bunzick, his brothers Thomas (Gail) Florida, and Richard (Patricia) South Orleans, and his aunts, Charlotte, and Helen Cooney. He leaves his brother-in-law Martin Kelly, (New York,) and his sister-in-law, Patricia Byrne (North Carolina). Bob was born and raised in New York, New York. He attended the School of Industrial Arts, in New York, and Worcester Polytechnic Institute, with a certificate in Hospital Engineering. He relocated to Cape Cod in 1969, with his family and had a small landscaping business. He then got involved in hospital engineering , his last position was at Tobey Hospital in Wareham, Ma. He then became involved as a volunteer with The American Red Cross, as a Government Liaison, traveling all over the states and Puerto Rico, in addition he served two tours at nine eleven. Bob enjoyed horseback riding, travel, and classical music, and animals, especially the family cat a Siamese named Thai. Bob was a loving, gentle man, who loved his family and worked very hard to give them a good life. He will be greatly missed, but will always be loved, and remembered. Burial will be private with his immediate family. A celebration of life will take place at a later date, to be announced.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cape Codder from Jun. 30 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved