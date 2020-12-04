Robert P. Bob Reilly, 88, of Eastham, Massachusetts passed away November 30, 2020 at home surrounded by family. He was born May 8, 1932, in New York City, the son of late John and Marie Reilly. Bob was preceded in death by three brothers, John Jr., Brendan and James. He served in the United States Marine Corps as a sergeant 1948 to 1952 and then graduated from Farmingdale State College SUNY with an Associates Degree in Agriculture and Technology. On October 5, 1957, he married Geraldine Neville and they raised their four children in Chappaqua NY. Bob owned and managed Scarsdale Sunoco for 40 years, retiring in 1997, he and Geraldine moved to Cape Cod. He was devoted to his family and the catholic faith, being a member of Our Lady of Lourdes in Wellfleet, MA. Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, their children and spouses Robert Jr. and Wendy Reilly of Amherst, New Hampshire, Alicia and Steve Bishop of Bluffton, South Carolina, Ken and Mary Jane Reilly of Albany, New York and Brian and Susanne Reilly of Newtown, Connecticut. Grandpa Bob was also blessed to have 11 grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Bob was loved by his family and friends for his patience, kindness and willingness to always help. Funeral service was held in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Wellfleet, MA. on Dec. 4, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the "MSPCA Cape Cod Adoption Center, as Bob was known for his love of animals. For online condolences,visit www.nickersonfunerals.com
.