Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Eastham United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell G. Moore

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell G. Moore Obituary
Russell Gordon Moore, formerly of Eastham, passed away at age 103 on September 15, 2019 in Flint, MI. He and his late wife Verna Jeanette Woolfrey Moore were married for more than 70 years prior to her passing on January 26, 2017. The Moores moved to Eastham in 1980 in retirement, after building a home on Acorn Road. They were active as volunteers with the Eastham United Methodist Church, the Cape Cod National Seashore, the Eastham Senior Center, the Eastham PD Neighborhood Watch, and several other organizations. The Moores were Windmill Weekend honorees in 2005. They relocated to Flint Michigan in 2016 to be near family. They are survived by three children and their spouses, 10 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren. Services will be at the Eastham United Methodist Church at 3 PM on Saturday, October 5th . In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the .
Published in The Cape Codder from Sept. 24 to Oct. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.