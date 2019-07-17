Home

Nickerson Funeral Home
87 Crowell Road
Chatham, MA 02633
(508) 945-1166
Ruth C. Hayes

Ruth C. Hayes Obituary
Ruth Comesky Hayes, 94, passed away on July 14, 2019 in Orleans with her family by her side. She was the wife of the late William Charles Hayes. They had been married for 58 years. Born in South Nyack, NY, daughter of the late Frank and Vera (Coleman) Comesky, Ruth graduated from the Nyack school system and attended Wilson College, Chambersburg, PA, and Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School, New York City. She worked at J. Walter Thompson in New York City, as well as the bookkeeper for her husbands business. After marriage, she and Bill lived in Leonia, NJ, for a few years before moving to Haworth, NJ, where they resided for 30 years. In 1980, they moved to Orleans, MA. For seven years, Ruth was in charge of the Orleans Food Pantry sponsored by the Lower Cape Outreach Council. Until her recent illness, Ruth was a regular member of the Guild at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans. Other interests included family, antiques, gardening and reading. Survivors include her son, Lindsay, his wife, Chris, and four grandchildren, Emily and her husband Matt, Claire, Sam and his fiance Taylor, and Drew. She is predeceased by her sisters, Jane Challacombe and Marion Hesselgrave. Visitation is on Monday, July 22, 2019, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm at the Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Road, Chatham. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at 1:00pm at The Church of the Holy Spirit, 204 Monument Road, Orleans. Burial will be at a later time. Memorial donations may be made to , P.O. Box 5030, Hagerstown, Maryland, 21741 or . For online condolences, please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 17 to July 24, 2019
