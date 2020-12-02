Ruth (Loomis) Havlick, 105, passed peacefully away Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Elim Park. She was the wife of the late Roy W. Havlick. Ruth Havlick was born February 9, 1915, in Windsor, the daughter of the late John and Ethel (Kenyon) Loomis. She had been a Cheshire resident since 1950 and was a long time member of the Cheshire Congregational Church. She was a volunteer at Waterbury Hospital for many years. She enjoyed being a member of the Lady Fenwick Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Known as 'Nina' by her family, she was an avid knitter and sewer and showered many a new parent-to-be with hand-knit baby blankets, hats, and sweaters. She graced every grandchild, along with many a friend and neighbor, with her signature, tiny, hand-sewn teddy bear ornaments or a beautifully hand-made stuffed animal or doll. Ruth was a prolific baker and a masterful pie maker, specializing in lemon meringue. Her appreciation for someone's kindness was often shown with a batch of homemade cookies or breads. She was a firm believer in daily exercise to stay young and healthy and she attributed her longevity to walking 2 miles every day, regardless of the New England weather. Mrs. Havlick was a proud and loving mother and grandmother, survived by her son Jeffrey Havlick and his wife Kate Burke of Eastham MA; her daughter-in-law Roberta Havlick of Cheshire; her grandchildren Jeanne Havlick of Cheshire, Nancy Pinchera and her husband Rick of Roslindale MA and Kayla Burke and her husband Sean Sullivan of Stow MA; along with 6 great-grandchildren, and her niece and several nephews. She was pre-deceased by her son Jonathan. Her family is forever grateful to the wonderful nurses and staff at Elim Park for taking care of her over these past months. Due to Covid-19, a private memorial service will be planned for a later date. The Alderson-Ford Funeral Home of Cheshire is assisting with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Church 111 Church Dr., Cheshire, 06410 or to the Cheshire Animal Shelter, 500 Highland Ave., Cheshire, CT 06410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store