Stephen J. Craffey, 64, of Orleans Massachusetts died on January 12, 2020 following a long illness, surrounded by loving family. He was Born in Barnstable Massachusetts, son of the late Joseph E and Doris M Craffey. He leaves his long-time partner Kristin Whyte, his son Stephen K Craffey and wife Norma, daughter Kelly E Craffey, their mother Kim Craffey, and his grandchildren Daniel, Emmanuel and Eleanor. He also leaves his sisters Mary Bersani and husband Bob, Theresa Romme, Jeanne Craffey and partner Tim Farrell, his brother Michael Craffey and partner Lavinia Sparrow and several nieces and nephews. Stephen was a graduate of Nauset Regional High School and studied at Stockbridge School of Agriculture at the University of Massachusetts. He worked in his fathers landscaping business before starting his own company. Stephen considered Long Nook Beach to be the center of the universe. He enjoyed sitting in the yard in the late afternoon, watching the birds in the birdbath, sharing a glass of wine and stories of the day. Services will be private and a celebration of Stephens life will be held at a later date. Donations may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in memory of Stephen at www.dana-farber.org/gift For online condolences please visit: www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Jan. 15 to Jan. 22, 2020