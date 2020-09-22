1/
Stephen J. Jupinka
Stephen J. Jupinka, 78, of Wellfleet, MA and Fort Myers, FL, formerly of Fords and Middletown, NJ, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 10, 2020. Born in Perth Amboy to Stephen and Adele Jupinka, Stephen graduated from St. Marys High School in Perth Amboy and earned his Bachelors Degree from Saint Josephs College of Indiana. Stephen worked for over 20 years with Ronald Mark & Associates until his retirement. Above everything, Stephen loved the company of his family and friends. Coming in a close second was clamming in Wellfleet, sunsets in Florida, good meals and Stoli on the rocks while talking baseball. Beloved husband of the late Barbara Jupinka. Loving companion of 10 years to Catherine Southworth. Loving father of Stephen A. Jupinka and wife Tracey, Lee Jupinka and wife Marlene and Christopher Jupinka and wife Susie. Cherished grandfather of Sarah, Brooke, Alexandria, Stephen, Amanda and Anna. Caring brother of Jo Ann. A memorial mass will be held in Stephen's honor on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of Lourdes Parish, 2282 Rt. 6, Wellfleet, MA followed by a memorial gathering at Nickerson Funeral Home, 77 Eldredge Park Way, Orleans, MA from 12 - 2 PM on Oct. 10, 2020. For online condolences, please visit www.nickerson funerals.com.

Published in The Cape Codder from Sep. 22 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
September 22, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson Funeral Home
