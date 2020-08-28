1/1
Steven Hibbert
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Steven Hibbert, 57, a loving, caring, talented and very much missed husband, best friend, father, grandfather, and spirited soul. Survived by his wife, three children, two grandchildren, his mother, sister and three nephews. Our love for you is ineffable. May you find peace and comfort in your next light. You will forever be remembered by all those who loved you. Your battle with the rare Anaplastic Astrocytoma brain cancer was a two-and-a-half-year fight. You gave it your all as hard as you could. God saw you were getting tired and a cure was not to be, so he wrapped his arms around you and whispered, come to me. In tears we saw you sinking as we watched you wither away. Our hearts were clearly broken, we could not make you stay. But when we saw you sleeping, so peaceful and free from pain, we knew we could not wish you back to suffer that again. Nothing can be more beautiful and precious than the memories we have of you. To us you were someone special and God must have thought so too. Forever in our hearts. We shall miss you. Arrangements by Chapman, Cole & Gleason Funeral Home, Wareham. To leave a message of condolence visit: www.ccgfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cape Codder from Aug. 28 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham
2599 Cranberry Highway (Route 28)
Wareham, MA 02571
(508) 295-0060
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapman, Cole & Gleason - Wareham

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved