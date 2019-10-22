|
|
Susan Jane Rand, age 73, passed away after a long illness, surrounded with love by her family. Susan was a graduate of Danvers High School, completed her undergraduate degree in Psychology at Salem State College, and Masters in Counseling at Lesley University. Susan practiced counseling on Cape Cod. She enjoyed quilting, knitting, painting, and sketching. Susan participated in the Massachusetts General Hospital FTD (Frontal Temporal Dementia) Gala in 2018. Susan was the daughter of the late Harvey and Olive Abbott, sister to Harvey, Richard, and Gary Abbott. She was survived by friend and former husband, Lee Rand for 17 days after her passing; her three adult children, Jennifer Buchanan, Rebeka Merson, and Douglas Abbott, and her grandchildren Alicia MacMillan, Zachariah Merson, Ryan Buchanan, Hannah and Jacob Merson and three great grandchildren, Madison, Bridget and Charlotte MacMillan. Services will be held privately with family. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Brookhaven Hospice, 114 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA. 01581.
Published in The Cape Codder from Oct. 22 to Oct. 29, 2019