|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Timothy C. Crane announces his passing on July 5, 2019. Tim was born in NYC on May 24, 1938 and was raised in Larchmont, NY. He graduated from Mamaroneck High School (55) and Dartmouth College (59). He met his wife, Louise, in 1958 when they were both camp counselors. Tim was rifle target instructor Gunner at Camp Agawam in Raymond, Maine. He continued to be involved with the camp as a member/treasurer of its Board. Tim and Louise married in 1961 and recently celebrated 58 years of marriage. For most of Tims working career, they resided and raised their family in Cortlandt Manor, NY. Tim had a long, successful career with Manufacturers Hanover Trust Co. in NYC, retiring as a Senior Vice President in Corporate Trust. He then began a successful consulting practice as a Corporate Trust instructor, expert witness and editor of a financial trade publication. Having enjoyed many wonderful vacations on Cape Cod, Tim and Louise moved to Brewster, MA in 1997. Tim was a dedicated skater and former president of the board of the Charles Moore Arena in Orleans, and spent as much time as possible at the rink. He recently joined the Curling Club and was excited to learn a new way to spend time on the ice. Tim was also a tireless visiting coordinator for Mended Hearts, a support group for current and former cardiac patients. He enjoyed visiting patients, speaking and preparing materials for this worthy group. Through his participation in Nauset Newcomers, Tim made many wonderful friendships with the Dining In and Bridge groups as well as coordinating the computer Mac Group. He loved to take walks along Cape Cods nature trails and beaches and was an avid fan of the Brewster White Caps. Tim was predeceased by his parents, Perry B. and Charlotte K. (Beckwith) Crane and his brother Perry B. Crane Jr. Tim leaves behind his loving wife, Louise, children, Cindy Weir (Ron Bolduc) and James (Stephanie) Crane, and grandchildren Alyssa, Lianna, Brian, Kevin, and Jessica. He was a kind and caring husband and father who was well respected by everyone he met - a true gentlemen and an inspiring leader. He was a gifted listener; open and friendly to all. Tims calm, generous guidance and sense of humor will be sorely missed. Calling hours will be Saturday July 20, 2019 1:00 | 4:00 pm with words of remembrance at 3:30 pm at Nickerson Funeral Home, 87 Crowell Road, Chatham, MA 02633. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: -Cardiac Care CCICU at Cape Cod Healthcare Foundation, PO Box 370, Hyannis, MA 02601 -The Charles Moore Arena Board of Directors Scholarship Fund at PO Box 1441, Orleans, MA 02653 -Mended Hearts Chapter 315 c/o Jeanne Lemire, PO Box 816, Monument Beach, MA 02553. For online condolences please visit www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 9 to July 16, 2019