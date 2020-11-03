1/
Vera Johnson
Vera Reed Johnson passed away peacefully on October 20, 2020. She was 104. Born in Brewster, she was the daughter of the late Alford Reed and Grace Nevin Reed. She was predeceased by her husband Delbert M. Johnson Jr. She is survived by her two children; daughter Judith Johnson Cronin and her husband James Knowles, and son Frederick Alford Johnson and his wife Anne Johnson. She is also survived by 7 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. Burial service will be private. For online condolences please visit: www.nickerson funerals.com.

Published in The Cape Codder from Nov. 3 to Nov. 10, 2020.
