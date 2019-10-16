|
|
Victor S. Noerdlinger, Jr., (1930-2019) passed away October 12, 2019 at home, surrounded by his family. He was a second generation Manhattanite, attended Riverdale Country School and Amherst College. He joined the Navy during the Korean War, serving on the USS Cabot. He took over the family textile business in 1957. His last five years in New York he was a stockbroker. He retired to East Orleans, MA where he was active in community affairs. He enjoyed playing Old Timers' softball, loved to sail and loved the ocean. He is predeceased by his daughter Victoria, leaves behind his beloved wife Charlotte, and children Elizabeth, Johnson, Mayo and their families. He was proud of his eight grandchildren, and one great grandson. He was known as a true gentleman, courteous and generous. For online condolences, please visit www. nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Oct. 16 to Oct. 23, 2019