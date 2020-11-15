1/1
Vincent S. Alfieri
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vincent's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vincent S. Alfieri, 94, of Orleans, passed after a four year battle with multiple myeloma, into eternal life on November 12th, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of sixtyseven years; Phyllis, his much loved children, Phyllis Mary (Parker), Brenda Ann (Jody), Vincent Kevin and Kenneth John (Crystal). Vince is also survived by his cherished nine grandchildren, Crissy O'Hara, Kendra, Jacob and Jarret Stowe; Alex, Monica, Max and Mallory Alfieri and Kenneth C. Alfieri. A native of New York, Vince served in the U.S. Navy in World War II as a pharmacist's mate and after the war, attended and graduated from St. John's School of Pharmacy as a registered pharmacist in the State of New York. It was working in her father's pharmacy that Vince met Phyllis and they were married in 1953. After a short time working as a pharmacist, he joined Charles Pfizer for four years and then joined The Dow Chemical Company, where he served in multiple executive positions for the next thirtytwo years. After retirement, Vince and Phyllis spent six months each in Florida and Cape Cod and after ten years, they retired in their Cape Cod home. He loved fishing, clamming, boating and all the amenities of Cape Cod. Vince served in five ministries at Mother Seton Church in Florida and was a member of the American Chemical Society, the Elks club and the Orleans Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, PO Box 1414, Wellfleet, MA 02667 or to Hospice of Orleans, MA. Services held at Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Wellfleet on November 21st at 10a.m. are private due to the pandemic. Burial will be private. For online condolences, please visit nickersonfunerals.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Cape Codder from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nickerson Funeral Home
340 Main Street
Wellfleet, MA 02667
5083493441
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nickerson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 15, 2020
We wish to extend our deepest sympathies at this difficult time.
The Staff of Nickerson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved