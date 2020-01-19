Home

William Allen Rangnow, 96, of Orleans, died peacefully January 14, 2020. Born to Adolph and Carolyn Rangnow April 21, 1923, Bill was predeceased by two sisters, Grace and Claire. With late wife, Marion (Fulton), he became proud father to Jennifer, Pamela, William Jr., Gregory and Tracy. He was grandfather of eight and great-grandfather of four. Bill was in a loving relationship with Linda Smith for the past 19 years. Bill graduated from Newton High School in 1941 and received a B.S. from M.I.T. in 1947. As a Navy Air Cadet, he piloted the PB4Y-2. He enjoyed a 35-year career selling packaging machinery. Upon retirement, Bill dedicated himself to community volunteerism and he was an active member of the Orleans United Methodist Church. A memorial service will be held at the Orleans UMC February 1st at 11:00 a.m., followed by a gathering at The Terraces. To honor Bill's life, please consider making a donation to the Orleans Convalescent Home Ed. Fund (60 Daley Ter., Orleans) or to LCOC (POB 665, Orleans). A more detailed obituary with opportunity to share memories of a man known for his sense of humor, gregarious nature, creativity and glass-half-full outlook may be viewed at www.nickersonfunerals.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Jan. 19 to Jan. 26, 2020
