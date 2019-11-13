Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Worthington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William C. Worthington

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William C. Worthington Obituary
William C. Worthington, "Bill" to everyone, passed away on November 1,2019, in his Truro home. Bill was born in 1935, and grew up in Kent, Conn. the child of a teacher. He spent summers with cousins, in an around his beloved Pamet River. Bill retired to Truro in 2001 after a long career in applied physics and engineering marketing. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; daughter Dr. Katherine Worthington, son Michael (wife Heather), grandchildren Anna Mings (husband Eric), and US Army Capt John Worthington. He had very recently been blessed with a great-grandson, Carter W. Mings. A memorial will be held November 22, at 10 a.m., at the Pamet Harbor Yacht Club.
Published in The Cape Codder from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -