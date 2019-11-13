|
William C. Worthington, "Bill" to everyone, passed away on November 1,2019, in his Truro home. Bill was born in 1935, and grew up in Kent, Conn. the child of a teacher. He spent summers with cousins, in an around his beloved Pamet River. Bill retired to Truro in 2001 after a long career in applied physics and engineering marketing. He is survived by his loving wife, Vicky; daughter Dr. Katherine Worthington, son Michael (wife Heather), grandchildren Anna Mings (husband Eric), and US Army Capt John Worthington. He had very recently been blessed with a great-grandson, Carter W. Mings. A memorial will be held November 22, at 10 a.m., at the Pamet Harbor Yacht Club.
Published in The Cape Codder from Nov. 13 to Nov. 20, 2019