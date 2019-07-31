|
William Hale Barber, 79, of Brewster, MA, passed away peacefully at Cape Cod Hospital after a short illness on July 25, 2019, surrounded by family and friends. A former civilian research physicist for the U.S. Navy in the Washington, D.C., area, Bill was also a prominent professional tennis referee for most of his life, umpiring at the U.S. Open, the Australian Open and at the 1996 Olympics. On Cape Cod, he was a well-known volunteer at the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History in Brewster and an usher at the First Congregational Church of Chatham. He was predeceased by his wife Judith Shepardson Barber, to whom he was married for 53 years. Bill grew up in Lancaster, PA, the son of the late William Henry Barber and Elizabeth Emma Graver Barber. His sister Betty Barber Rorabaugh predeceased him at age 93 on April 21, 2019. Bill graduated in 1962 with a degree in physics from Penn State University, where he met Judy. They married in August 1962 and he began working at what is now the Naval Support Facility in Indian Head, MD. He also worked at U.S. Navy research labs in Silver Spring (White Oak), MD, and Washington, DC. He and Judy lived in the Washington area for 35 years, raising their three childrenBonnie, Cindy, and Billyin Brandywine, MD. Bill and Judy were passionate about tennis. Starting in 1974, he ran junior tennis tournaments in the Washington areas USTA/Mid-Atlantic (MATA) section for 13 years. Thanks to these local competitive opportunities, USTA/MATA produced a number of professional tennis players, including Pam Shriver, Dan Goldie and Bills son, Billy, who played for UCLA and attained Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) rankings of #245 in singles and #150 in doubles. Daughters Bonnie and Cindy earned college tennis scholarships to Boston University and Temple University, respectively. In addition to running tournaments, Bill became a respected tennis referee. He started working as a U.S. Open chair umpire in the early 1980s and later assigned officials to matches as one of the tournaments Deputy Chief Umpires. Bill was also chief umpire for ATP and Womens Tennis Association (WTA) professional tournaments in New Haven, Washington, Bermuda, and Newport, RI, and worked as a chair umpire for Davis Cup ties in Mexico, Canada, Venezuela, and Argentina. Bill served as USTA National Chairman of Officials for eight years, and in 1998 he was awarded the USTAs John T. McGovern Award, which is presented annually to a chair or line umpire for a lifetime of dedication, service and expertise to tennis officiating. He retired from officiating in 2017, having reached the distinction of International Tennis Federation (ITF) Gold Badge Chief Umpire and Silver Badge Chair Umpire. After he retired from his government job, Bill and Judy moved to Brewster in 1997. They traveled together extensively for his tennis refereeing and enjoyed sailing and kayaking. They also volunteered as sea turtle beach patrollers for the Audubon Society and at the Museum of Natural History in Brewster, where Bill served on the board and took a turn as president. In 2015, he produced and co-wrote a film for the museum about the history of Cape Cod called A Visual History of Cape Cod. This past year, Bill also began volunteering at the Chatham Marconi Maritime Center. A year after Judys death in September 2015, Bill began to date a fellow Museum of Natural History volunteer, Julie Mayo of Mashpee, who became an important part of his life. They enjoyed attending Chatham Chorale and Cape Cod Symphony concerts, and performances at the Cotuit Center for the Arts. Bill was also a regular at Cafe Alfresco and Kates Seafood in Brewster, and the Hot Chocolate Sparrow in Orleans. Bill leaves his loving children Bonnie Barber and her husband Bob Dallis of W. Lebanon, NH, Cindy Vormbaum and her husband Jason of San Luis Obispo, CA, and William Barber and his wife Chris of Asheville, NC. He also leaves his grandchildren, Jake and Brian Vormbaum and Xander Barber, and many adoring nieces and nephews. Bill deeply loved Cape Cod and the friends he made here, especially his Brewster neighbors Steve and Janet Albahari. A memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Chatham on Monday, August 12, at 11 AM, followed by a reception for family and friends. If you wish to make a gift in Bills memory, please consider the Cape Cod Museum of Natural History or the First Congregational Church of Chatham.
Published in The Cape Codder from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019