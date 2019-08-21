|
|
William T. Cox 87, a longtime resident of Marlow, NH, passed away at the Keene Center Genesis, Keene, NH, on Friday, August 16, 2019. His parents, Arthur W. and Louise E. (Townsend) Cox, welcomed their son into the world on February 5, 1932 in Boston, Mass. William grew up in Hopedale, Mass., attending local schools. William enlisted in the Navy where he served during the Korean Conflict as a boatswain's mate third class onboard the U.S.S D.H. Fox and the U.S.S. Cascade from June of 1951 until his honorable discharge in June of 1955. He worked for many years as a carpenter with Luther Crowell Construction in Wellfleet. While residing in Wellfleet, William was a longtime member of the Wellfleet United Methodist Church. Longing for the living in the woods and fields of New Hampshire, William acquired property in Marlow where he has made his home for the past thirty years. William was also an avid gardener. He was a member of the Marlow United Methodist Church and a former member of the Odd Fellows in Marlow. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends, especially his wife of 64 years, Hazel (Atwood) Cox of Keene, whom he married on August 13, 1955 in the Wellfleet United Methodist Church; his three sons, Rev. James W. Cox of Provincetown, MA, Jeffrey H. Cox and his wife, Kerry, of South Wellfleet, MA; Howard D. Cox and his wife, Jennifer, of Brewster, MA; her grandchildren, Gertrude Cox of Worcester, MA, Margaret Cox of South Wellfleet, Nichole Cox of Boston, MA, Meghan Cox of Eastham, MA, Elizabeth Shephard of Eastham, Samantha Stewart and her husband, Chris, of Wellfleet; eight great-grandchildren; a brother-in-law, David Atwood and his wife, Mary, of NH; and a niece and a nephew. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday, August 23rd from 5:00 to 7:00pm at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro Street, Keene. Burial in the South Wellfleet Cemetery will be held in September at a date and time to be announced. For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Cox's memory to the Wellfleet United Methodist Church, 246 Main Street, Wellfleet, MA 02667. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Cape Codder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 28, 2019